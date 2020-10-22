Liverpool [UK], October 22 (ANI): Everton head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that James Rodriguez will miss the club's match against Southampton on Sunday, with the Colombian nursing a knock suffered against Liverpool.

An untimely injury suffered by Reds defender Virgil van Dijk was considered to be the most notable fitness issue to emerge from an eventful Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

"Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [against Liverpool]. He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton," Ancelotti told the club's official website.

Van Dijk subsequently had to be substituted after sustaining a knee injury in a collision with Jordan Pickford.

Everton will also be without club captain Seamus Coleman against the Saints, but Allan is available after avoiding any recurrence of the groin complaint that he carried into a meeting with Liverpool.

Everton manager Ancelotti said Pickford - and everybody at the club - wishes Van Dijk a speedy recovery from the ACL injury sustained in the match.

Everton's draw with Liverpool stretched their unbeaten run from the beginning of this campaign to eight matches.

Ancelotti's side will aim to extend their five-match undefeated Premier League sequence at St Mary's Stadium this weekend. (ANI)

