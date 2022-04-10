Jamshedpur, Apr 10 (PTI) Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC on Sunday announced its squad for the Reliance Foundation Development League slated in Goa from April 15, which consists of three players from its ISL team.

The squad consists of Sandip Mandi, Vishal Yadav and Mohit Singh Dhami, who plied their trade in the league winning run of Jamshedpur in the recently concluded ISL 2021-22 season, the franchise stated.

Also Read | Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022: China’s Weng Hong Yang Stuns Jonatan Christie to Claim Men’s Singles Crown.

Jamshedpur FC will be featuring their youth team (TFA), which will compete alongside Reliance Foundation Youth Champs and six other ISL clubs -- Bengaluru, Chennaiyin, Goa, Hyderabad, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City.

The team will be led by their head coach Carlos Santamarina, the Spaniard deployed at the Tata Football Academy by Atletico de Madrid for over three years now.

Also Read | Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vishal Yadav, Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami.

Defenders: Sandip Mandi, Rishi, Saphabha, Deepak Hansdah, Gopal Hembram, Ankit Toppo, Nayan Tamang, Piush Thakuri, Kojam Beyong, Aryan Sonowal, Raj Mukhi;

Midfielders: Keisan Angelo Singh, Advait Sumbly, Hijam Lenin Singh, Phijam Vikash Singh, Anand Kumar, Robin Das, Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei.

Forwards: Nikhil Barla, Khullakpam Sakir Ali, Lalruatmawia.

Travelling Staff: Carlos Santamarina (Head Coach), Indranil Chakraborty (Asst. Coach), Subrata Dasgupta (GK Coach), V. Ramkrishna (Academy Manager), Md. Salah (Physiotherapist), Abhishek Ganguly (Team Manager).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)