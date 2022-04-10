The blockbuster clash of this season’s English Premier League is upon us as Manchester City gear up to face Liverpool at home. Dubbed as the ‘El Clasico’ of English football, league leaders Manchester City know anything but a defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s men should see them hold the position and possibly aid in lifting another title. The scenario was different at the end of January when Manchester City had a proper advantage in the title race but Liverpool's brilliant form in 2022 combined with some slip-ups from Pe Guardiola’s squad has brought the Reds right back in the title race. Liverpool come into the contest on the back of a five-game-winning run while City have seen a loss and draw in the same period. Manchester City versus Liverpool will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 9:00 PM IST. Everton 1–0 Manchester United, Premier League 2021–22: Red Devils Suffer Shock Defeat at Goodison Park

Ruben Dias misses the game due to injury but Kyle Walker, who was suspended for the European tie with Atletico Madrid, is available for selection. Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez make up the front three for the hosts with Rodri at the base of midfield. Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will push up with ease and join the attacking third. In defence, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have stuck a decent partnership and need to have a solid game to keep Liverpool at bay.

Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah form one of the best attacking trios in the league and Liverpool will be confident of goals from them. Fabinho has been one of the standout performers this season for the visitors and his role will be crucial in negating the effect of Rodri on the match. Virgin Van Dijk is the colossus figure at the back for Liverpool and all eyes will be on him.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on April 10, 2022 (Sunday). The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Manchester City vs Liverpool match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India and will be live telecasting the matches.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The match will also be available on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Manchester City vs Liverpool for its online fans in India. It should be an end-to-end contest with goal-scoring opportunities for both sides, ultimately ending in a draw.

