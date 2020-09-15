Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 15 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, Jamshedpur FC have retained defender Karan Amin.

The Mumbai-born footballer made his debut with the club in 2017-18 in the Super Cup.

"Karan's contribution to many football tournaments, the youth set-ups of I-League teams like Mumbai FC and Air India, and I-League 2nd Divison for PIFA (2014) illustrates his long career and experience," said the club in an official statement.

"The Right-Back's addition to the squad adds depth to Jamshedpur's defence line consisting of Dinliana, Eze, Hartley, Narender, Ricky, Joyner, Jitendra and Mandi," it added.

Earlier this week, the club announced the signing of William Lalnunfela and winger Bhupender Singh.

Both players were signed on a three-year contract, which will see them wearing the club colours till 2023.

Head coach, Owen Coyle was glad to add the players to his side.

"William and Bhupi bring more flair to our attack and help us increase squad depth. The matches will come in fast and having players like them are essential in the long run," Coyle had said.

"Bhupender is quick, talented and young while William is a proven talent having won the I-League with Aizawl. I see a big future for both of them," he added. (ANI)

