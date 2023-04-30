Tashkent [Uzbekistan], April 30 (ANI): Olympian Jayanta Talukdar and world champion Abhishek Verma will lead the 16-members Indian contingent at the Asia Cup 2023 archery leg 2 world ranking tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from May 1 to 5.

Among the 16 Indians, four men and four women will fray in the recurve category, and the remaining eight members--four men and four women will compete in the compound archery events, as per Olympics.com.

Also Read | Jack Nicholson Spotted Out in Public Enjoying Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies Basketball Game.

In the selection trials held in February, this second-string team was selected. Meanwhile, the first team participated in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey. This contingent included Olympians Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai.

In the 2023 Asia Cup archery's first stage, which was held in Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, last month, Indian archers came in first place with 10 medals--five gold, four silver, and one bronze.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Devon Conway’s Unbeaten 92, MS Dhoni’s Two Sixes Take CSK to 200/4 Against PBKS.

For the Tashkent leg, India will field a completely different team.

The second stage of the Archery Asia Cup 2023 will be held in Tashkent, with competitors from 13 different nations.

The Compound Men team includes Amit, Harsh Dattatray Borate, Kushal Dalal, and Abhishek Verma. While in the women's team Pragati, Parneet Kaur, Raginee Markoo and Chikitha Taniparthi will take part in the fray.

On the other; Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke, Indra Chand Swami and Jayanta Talukdar will compete in recurve Men category. Sangeeta, Prachi Singh, Madhu Vedwan and Tanisha Verma will participate in recurve women category. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)