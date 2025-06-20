Frisco (US), Jun 20 (AP) Jeeno Thitikul walked off the fifth green after a double bogey in the first round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship reminding herself to stay patient and that some missed shots are going to happen.

"Majors, you're going to miss anyway," said Thitikul, who's No. 2 in the women's world ranking.

Also Read | FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Real Madrid Confirms Kylian Mbappe Hospitalised With Gastroenteritis, Know Update About French Star After Missing Al-Hilal Match.

"A way to bounce back, it's more important."

Thitikul certainly found a way to do that on a hot and windy Thursday, finishing with a 4-under 68 for a one-stroke lead over Minjee Lee (69). Haeran Ryu, Rio Takeda and Somi Lee all shot 70.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match at Headingley.

That only hole over par for Thitikul was followed by a par before she made five birdies in a six-hole stretch, with a 60-footer on the par-3 eighth hole in the middle of three in a row.

"My putter went really well," said the 22-year-old from Thailand, who is seeking her first major title.

"In the front nine we had a lot of breeze going, and more than the back nine, but like (made) putts 7, 8, 9, which boosts the confidence up making the turn to the back nine." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)