A young Indian national cricket team is set to face the host England national cricket team in the opening fixture of the five-match Test series, starting June 20. The Tendulkar-Anderson series will be the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle for both nations. The India vs England first Test is set to be played at Headingley, Leeds. The opening Test is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Three Lions have announced their playing XI. Ben Stokes will continue to lead, with Joe Root, Harry Brook, and Zak Crawley key players for them. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy Match in Leeds.

The Asian Giants will be without their three main players: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, who announced their Test retirement recently. The England tour will mark a transitional phase for the India cricket team in the longest format. The BCCI has named Shubman Gill as their leader with Rishabh Pant as his deputy. Middle-order batter Karun Nair has been included in the squad after his exceptional performance in domestic cricket. It is expected that Karun Nair is expected to make a return in the playing XI in the Headingley Test.

IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025, Leeds Weather

The India vs England opening Test will start at 11:00 AM (Local Time) on June 20 at Headingley, Leeds. In good news for all cricket fans, the opening day of the IND vs ENG 1st Test of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy is expected to be bright and sunny with some clouds. The temperature is expected to be around 28-30 degrees Celsius. The team winning the toss might bat first and put runs on the board. IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India vs England Match in Leeds.

Headingley Pitch Report

Headingley is one of the oldest cricket grounds in the world. Historically, it has been favourable for batting. Spinners stay in the hunt in the latter half of the Test. If the condition (weather) is overcast, the pacers can also be lethal on this surface. It is expected to be a cracker for the opening Test between India and England.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2025 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).