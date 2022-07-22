Gleneagles (Scotland), Jul 22 (PTI) India's Jeev Milkha Singh is likely to exit earlier than expected as he was unable to find his way back after a disappointing 5-over on the first day of the Senior British Open golf.

Playing in his first season on the senior circuit (for over 50s), Jeev was third last week in Germany, but here at the King's Course at the Gleneagles, he just did not get going.

Jeev found his first birdie of the day on the Par-5 10th after dropping three shots on the front nine. But, he gave away that shot on the very next hole and was once again 3-over for the day and 7-over after 29 holes.

With the 36-hole cut likely to fall at 3-over, it could be curtains for Jeev.

Meanwhile, the 2011 Open champion Darren Clarke, who shot 5-under 65 on the opening day, added 3-under 67 and led the field at 8-under. He was three shots clear of six players who were at 5-under. The group included four-time Major winner Ernie Els, who has two US Open and two British Open wins against his name.

David Frost was the other player to have finished at a total of 5-under with 67-68, while four players -- overnight co-leader Stephen Ames, Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Martin and Kent Jones -- were all 5-under but were yet to finish their rounds. PTI Corr PDS

