Bhubaneswar, Jul 19 (PTI) Swimmer Nina Venkatesh created a new national record in the 50m butterfly group I girls event at the Junior National Aquatic Championships here on Tuesday.

The Karnataka-born swimmer topped the clock at 28.27 to improve her own national record of 28.51 which she had recorded last year in Bengaluru.

The 16-year-old finished ahead of Bengal's Nilabjaa Ghosh (28.85) and Punjab's Jasnoor Kaur (28.97) to clinch gold.

Meanwhile, another young swimmer Dhinidhi shone for her state Karnataka as she scripted a national record in the 50m butterfly group II girls event.

Dhinidhi broke Tanishi Gupta's previous record of 29.45 seconds which the latter clocked during the heats.

In the final, Dhinidhi impressed with a quick dash and clocked 28.93 to finish on top of the podium.

Tanishi, on the other hand, had to settle for a silver with a timing of 29.30.

The third place went to Maharashtra's Anannya Nayak, who won bronze with a time of 29.98.

In the 200m backstroke for group I boys, Karnataka's Utkarsh Santhosh Patil bagged gold with a 2:06.77 to finish ahead of Gujarat's Devansh Parmar who was almost three seconds slower with a 2:09.73 seconds.

Tamil Nadu's Nithik H finished third clocking 2:10.66.

Defending champions Karnataka saw yet another fine performance by Ridhima Veerendra Kumar in the 200m backstroke for group I girls.

Kumar beat Goa's Sanjana Prabhugaonkar with a 2:24.25, while the latter clocked 2:25.90 to settle for silver.

Maharashtra's Palak Joshi won bronze with a 2:27.15 effort.

With just a day's action remaining, Karnataka continues to top the medal tally with as many as 62 medals including 29 gold, 20 silver, and 13 bronze.

