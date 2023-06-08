New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has called the open selection trials of U15 and U20 wrestlers a 'fair and transparent' affair, and a 'much-needed break' for the participating 2500 wrestlers in the country.

Expressing satisfaction over the conduct of these trials at the SAI facility in Sonepat. Kalyan Chaubey who is the Joint Secretary and Acting CEO of IOA said, "My visit to Sonepat was to get a first-hand feel of the ongoing wrestler's selection trials and to interact with the participants", as per an official release.

He further added, "I'm satisfied with the fair and transparent conduct of the trails, and I must add that the selection camp was a much-needed break for these 2500 young athletes, who have expressed happiness to be back in the arena", as per the official press release.

The selection trials were organized by the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India, ahead of the Asian U15 & U20 Wrestling Championship.

While concluding Kalyan Chaubey said, "IOA's priority was to bring back normalcy in the day-to-day functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India. The ad-hoc committee comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur was formed with this very same objective. We are working in collaboration with the ad-hoc committee to ensure our young athletes are not denied the opportunity to represent India in the upcoming international competitions. Today we have concluded the second set of selection trails, the previous one being the U17 and U23 camp." (ANI)

