Indore, Dec 21 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya grabbed his maiden 10-wicket match haul in first class cricket as reigning champions Madhya Pradesh thrashed Chandigarh by an innings and 125 runs on a day 23 wickets tumbled in their Ranji Trophy Group D game here on Wednesday.

Continuing his good show from last season where he finished second highest wicket-taker (32) behind Shams Mulani, Kartikeya returned with match figures of 10/64 to help MP bowl out Chandigarh twice on day two -- 57 and 127.

With two bonus point victories on the trot, MP now lead group D with 14 points. In their Ranji opener, MP had defeated Jammu and Kashmir by an innings and 17 runs.

Resuming the day on 289/7, MP added 20 runs in 7.2 overs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 309. For Chandigarh, Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers (7/93), while Hartejassvi Kapoor had figures of 2/64.

But what followed was a harakiri of sorts by the Chandigarh batters who could not even last a session to be bowled out in 24 overs.

Opener Arslan Khan was their top-scorer with his 58-ball 34 in an otherwise insipid collapse by the Chandigarh batters.

Kartikeya led the MP bowling show in his spell of 8-3-20-6. Following on, Chandigarh were 85/6 at tea with their No. 5 batter Ankit Kaushik (69; 121 balls) providing some resistance.

Saransh Jain then triggered the collapse en route to his 5/37 as Chandigarh lasted 44.3 overs this time. Kartikeya claimed 4/44 in Chandigarh second innings.

Brief Scores:

At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 309 in 95.2 overs (Rajat Patidar 88, Akshat Raghuwanshi 77; Sandeep Sharma 7/93, Hartejassvi Kapoor 2/64) vs Chandigarh 57 in 24 overs (Arslan Khan 34; Kumar Kartikeya 6/20, Anubhav Agarwal 2/12) and following on 127 in 44.3 overs (Ankit Kaushik 69; Saransh Jain 5/37, Kartikeya 4/44). Madhya Pradesh won by an innings and 125 runs. Points: MP 7, Chandigarh 0.

At Nagpur: Vidarbha 264 vs Tripura 290/7 in 92 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 83, Wriddhiman Saha 66, Bishal Ghosh 48; Yash Thakur 4/39, Aditya Sarwate 2/82). Tripura lead by 26 runs.

At Ahmedabad: Gujarat 307 vs Jammu and Kashmir 135 in 43.5 overs (Fazil Rashid 51 not out; Siddharth Desai 6/38, Hardik Patel 2/34) and following on 85/3 in 29 overs (Henan Nazi 33 batting; Desai 3/23). Jammu and Kashmir trail by 89 runs. PTI

