New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Two Indian youngsters, Kiyana Parihar (U-8 Girls) and Harsh Suresh (U-16 open) won gold medals in the 25th Asian Youth Chess Championships (Classical), held at Al Ain Convention Centre in UAE.

Kiyana had also bagged the silver medal in the Asian U-8 Girls rapid chess championship held last week.

Three Indians, AS Sharvaanica (U-8 Girls), Aarit Kapil (U-8 Open) and G Tejaswini (U-18 Girls), won silver medals in their respective classical championships, while Aadya Ranganath won a bronze in the U-10 girls category.

AS Sharvaanica, who had bagged two gold medals earlier in the 25th Asian Youth festival in U-8 Girls rapid and U-8 girls blitz categories, became the only player to win medals in all three (blitz, classical and rapid) categories.

The Soviet players, who played under the FIDE flag, reigned supreme by winning four gold, four silver and two bronze medals while China bagged two gold, one silver and one bronze medals.

India had bagged nine medals, including four gold (Bhagyashree Patil U-18 girls, Sapariya Ghosh U-14 girls, A S Sharvaanica U-8 girls and Muhammad Shyan Ibrahim U-8 Open), in the Asian Youth Rapid Chess Championships held December 13.

The Asian Blitz Chess Championships held on December 17 saw three Indian girls -- V C Nivedita (U-12 girls), Pratitee Bordoloi (U-10 girls) and A S Sharvaanica -- win the gold medals for the country.

