Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine, who was instrumental in ensuring their IPL title wins in 2012 and 2014, says the franchise is like his second home and has backed him through thick and thin.

From being reported for suspect bowling action in 2014 during the Champions League T20, which put his entire career at stake, to experiencing a similar incident in IPL 2020, Narine's journey in cricket has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride.

"There's no other place I'd like to be than KKR because I have played all my cricket here," Narine has said in a short-film "The Comeback King" that was released on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has been retained by KKR for R 6 crore.

"I would love to continue representing the franchise It's a home away from home, my second home. So, I hope it can continue," added Narine.

Narine has been an integral part of the success of KKR for the past decade and the short-film by the franchise depicts the spinner's incredible journey as a cricketer overcoming all odds.

"It (being called for illegal bowling action in 2020) was tough! But at the end of the day, cricket was never easy for me. I had to work for everything I have. So, it was just like another stepping stone where I had to dig deep, work hard and come out on top," Narine says.

KKR MD & CEO Venky Mysore said Narine has become more effective after his transformed action.

"The outcome was as rewarding as it could get, Narine continued his wizardry despite all the odds.

"There are very few, if any, who have had to modify their action, come back and be as effective. In fact, I think he has been more effective," Mysore says.

