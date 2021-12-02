India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) will face off against each other in the second and final Test of the two-game series. IND vs NZ 2nd Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium starting from December 03, 2021 (Friday) onwards. Both teams will be aiming to win the series after the opening game ended in a draw. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below for details. India vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 Preview.

India will welcome regular skipper Virat Kohi for this encounter after he missed the opening Test and the T20I series. This will mean that the hosts are likely to tinker with their opening order in this encounter. Meanwhile, New Zealand will take heart from their spirited display on the final day of the previous game and will hope to cause an upset. Dinesh Karthik Reckons Hosts Dropping Ajinkya Rahane To Include Virat Kohli Would Be ‘No Harm’.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - Tom Blundell (NZ) can be your keeper.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - Virat Kohli (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND) can be the batters.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - Axar Patel (IND), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) could be the all-rounders.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Umesh Yadav (IND) can be the Bowles.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction: Tom Blundell (NZ), Virat Kohli (IND), Kane Williamson (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Axar Patel (IND), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Umesh Yadav (IND).

Virat Kohli (IND) can be selected as the captain of your IND vs NZ 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Team while Kyle Jamieson (NZ) can be named as the vice-captain.

