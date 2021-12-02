Alphanso Davies is an angry man! Just after Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or, many footballers chipped in with their opinion on how Robert Lewandowski was more deserving. Now, Lewa's teammate at Bayern Munich, Alphanso Davies took to social media and ranted out about the same. Davies looked furious with the decision and said that Robert Lewandowski was even more deserving. Davies also said that it made no sense to have Messi winning the prized possession. Cristiano Ronaldo Publicly Backs the Claims of Lionel Messi ‘Robbing’ Ballon d’Or 2021 From Him and Robert Lewandowski.

He also asked the Ballon d'Or to give the prized possession to Lewa for last year. The likes of Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and a few others also slammed the Ballon d'Or for the decision. Even the German media seemed to be angry with the decision and branded Ballon d'Or a scam. Speaking on Instagram, he said: "I don't want to talk about it. To me it doesn't make sense. I'm going to leave it like that... because if I start talking about it a lot of people's feelings are going to get hurt. Lewandowski deserved to win it. At least give the guy the Ballon d'Or from last year. You can't tell me... oh my god I'd be so mad man. I'd probably punch something."

Thomas Muller also posted a long note on LinkedIn and explained that Robert Lewandowski was much more deserving of the award. he also pointed out that Franck Ribery was robbed in the Ballon d'Or in 2013.

