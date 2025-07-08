Mumbai, Jul 8 (PTI) Dhawal Kulkarni will continue as Mumbai's bowling coach while Atul Ranade and Bravish Shetty were appointed as the assistant and bowling coaches respectively for Mumbai's senior men'' team, said Mumbai Cricket Association on Tuesday.

Mumbai, who won the Ranji Trophy for a record-extending 43rd time in 2023-24 season, had finished at the semifinal stage last domestic season while they won the Irani Cup and Vijay Hazare Trophy and finished as the runner-up in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. MCA had earlier retained Omkar Salvi as the head coach.

Shetty replaces Vinit Indulkar as the batting coach while Ranade replaces Onkar Gurav as the assistant coach, who has been assigned to the U-23 team in similar role.

Other appointments:

Senior men's: G Suresh Kumar(physio); Vishal Chitrakar (strength and conditioning); Dashang Tanna (performance analyst); Abhishek Mirjulkar (masseur).

Under 23 men's: Karan Nandey (fielding coach), Shivam Chopra (physio), Sumeet Jaiswal (strength and conditioning); Mihir Jawle (performance analyst), Sunil Rajguru (masseur).

Senior women's: Sunil Lingayat (assistant coach), Josheeta Shetty (physio), Vidhi Sanghvi (strength and conditioning), Apoorva Kokli (performance analyst), Purrvva Kate (masseur).

U-23 women's: Manish Rao (assistant coach), Sayali Chavan (physio), Madhuri Munnaluri (strength and conditioning), Chitrang Mehra (performance analyst).

