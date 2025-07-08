The India women's national cricket team are gearing up for the fourth of the five-match T20I series against hosts England. The Women in Blue lost the third T20I by a minor margin of five runs and will be hoping to turn things around and return to winning ways in the fourth one. India had won their first two games, so a win in the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 would already claim them the entire series. India Women's National Cricket Team Becomes Third Team To Play 200 Women's T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

The India vs England Women's 4th T20I 2025 will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford. The India women vs England women 4th T20I 2025 is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, July 9. The Women in Blue, under captain Harmanpreet Kaur, are looking bright, in-form. Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each in the last game. Shafali Verma was quick as an opener as well. England too must be confident, playing at home, and having won the last match.

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Shefali Verma (IND W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND W), Amanjot Kaur (IND W)

Bowlers: Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Nallapureddy Charani (IND W), Arundhati Reddy (IND W)

IND-W vs ENG-W W 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team

Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Lauren Bell (vc). Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Women's Player To Hit Centuries Across All Formats, Achieves Historic Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2025.

IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND W), Smriti Mandhana (IND W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND W), Shefali Verma (IND W), Sophia Dunkley (ENG W), Deepti Sharma (IND W), Amanjot Kaur (IND W), Lauren Bell (ENG W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG W), Nallapureddy Charani (IND W), Arundhati Reddy (IND W)

