Jeddah, Mar 3 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri finished tied-sixth in the third event of the LIV Golf League with a final round of 5-under 65 at the Par-70 Royal Greens in Jeddah.

After rounds of 68-67, the 36-year-old Lahiri shot 65 in the third round to total 10-under.

It was his best finish on the LIV Series, having signed off at T-44 and T-21 in the first two events.

Joaquin Niemann, winner of the first event this season, also won the third as he shot 63-64-66 to total 17-under.

Veteran South African Louis Oosthuizen (64-66-67) was tied second with compatriot Charl Schwartzel (63-66-68) at 13-under.

Bryson De. Chambeau (62) was fourth at 12-under, while Jon Rahm (68) was fifth at 11-under.

Lahiri was tied sixth with five others including Phil Mickelson, Charles Howell III, Talor Gooch, Adrian Meronk and Jason Kokrak.

