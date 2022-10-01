Queensland [Australia], October 1 (ANI): Laura Harris made it to the record books after she blazed off to a historic century off just 50 balls in the Women's National Cricket League, laying the foundation for Queensland's victory over ACT Meteors at Bill Pippen Oval on Saturday.

Harris clinched the fastest century in the history of the Women's National Cricket League and played a fantastic knock of 101 off just 5 balls. This was the batter's maiden century in List A cricket.

She comfortably surpassed Victoria's Jess Duffin's 2012 record for the fastest WNCL century, which she achieved off just 56 balls against South Australia.

Harris quickly reached her half-century off 23 balls and needed just 27 more deliveries to reach triple figures. She put the Meteors' inexperienced assault to the test.

While the play was halted due to rain, the 32-year-old was unbeaten on 78. She could have hit the milestone even more swiftly but it took her some time to pick up her pace once the game restarted.

She hit a total of eight towering sixes in her blistering knock.

Prior to the rain coming back and finishing Queensland's innings early, Harris' contributions helped Queensland record 4-270 from 47 overs.

Courtney Sippel took out Katie Mack for four runs in the second over as the weather continued to prove problematic. Rebecca Carter and Carly Leeson soon followed.

In substitution of an injured Grace Harris, teen leg-spinner Grace Parsons (2-25) was summoned into the Fire XI. She displayed remarkable turn and was rewarded with the wickets of Leeson and Matilda Lugg (19).

The Meteors were in serious difficulty at 6-106 after 20.4 overs when Olivia Porter was stumped for 25, and rain once more drove the players off the field, this time permanently.

Earlier, after being sent in by the ACT, Queensland's opening pair of Georgia Redmayne and Georgia Voll put up 38 for the first wicket.

When Voll was put down at slip with seven, she did not bump up her score before cutting one off Holly Ferling's bowling.

The Meteors halted Redmayne's promising start, and Charli Knott (13) was the next to go; the wicketkeeper-batter struck out in despair on 37 off 62.

Mikayla Hinkley (65 no off 92) and Jonassen (23 no 29) continued the pressure on the ACT after Harris' exit in the 37th over.

With statistics of 1-34 off nine overs against her previous state, Ferling was frugal. Gabby Sutcliffe also performed admirably against the raging Harris (0-29 off eight).

On Monday, the groups will get together again at the same location. Grace Harris, the dangerous all-around player, was ruled out of Saturday's game just hours before the coin toss due to knee pain, so Queensland will be hoping she is healthy enough to play. (ANI)

