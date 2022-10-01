India and South Africa will face off against each other in the second game of the three-match T20I series. The clash will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win with different objectives in mind. So ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2022, we bring you the Guwahati weather along with the rain forecast at the pitch report of Barsapara Stadium. India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs SA Cricket Match in Guwahati.

India were the better team in the first game as they produced a dominant display to win the match and take a 1-0 lead. However, South Africa have come into the series in good form and will be aiming to get back on level terms. The teams played out a 2-2 series draw earlier this year but are aiming to seal a win this time around.

Guwahati Weather Report

Guwahati weather

The weather in Guwahati on October 02, 2022 (Sunday) is not the best for a game of cricket. The temperatures will be around the 30 degrees Celcius mark. However, there are possibilities of rain playing spoilsport throughout the game. Chances of showers exceed 50 per cent towards the end of the day.

Barsapara Stadium Pitch Report

This will only be the third T02I international played by India at the venue. The strip at the Barsapara stadium has traditionally been kind to the bowlers, especially pacers, who get great purchase on the wicket. Batters find it difficult to get going as the highest T20I score at the venue is 160.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2022 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).