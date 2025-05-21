London, May 21 (AP) The Laver Cup will return to London for next year's edition.

The tennis event between six players from Europe against six from the rest of the world will take place at The O2 arena from Sept. 25-27 in its ninth edition.

The last one in the British capital came in 2022 and saw 20-time grand slam champion Roger Federer bring an end to his career.

Team Europe leads 5-2 heading into this year's edition of the Laver Cup held at Chase Center in San Francisco from Sept. 19-21. (AP) AM

