Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated: Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu currently is at the top of the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 medal tally, having clinched a total of four medals, which include three gold medals. Manipur is second on the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 medal tally with two gold medals, while Maharashtra, Delhi and Punjab complete the top five. The Khelo India Beach Games 2025 is the first edition of the event and it is being held Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Meanwhile, you can take a look at the updated Khelo India Beach Games 2025 medal tally here. Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Medal Winners: Golden Day for Hosts Daman and Diu on Day 1 of Pencak Silat Competition.

The Khelo India Beach Games 2025, which started on May 19, continues till May 24, involves a total of six medal sports and the involvement of more than 1000 athletes across 22 states and union territories. The six medal sports at the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 are-- beach soccer, pencak silat, sepak takraw, beach kabaddi, beach volleyball and open water swimming. Apart from these, there are also two demonstration events, which are tug-of-war and mallakhamb. Fans interested in watching the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 live telecast can do so on DD Sports. There is also an online viewing option for fans as they can watch Khelo India Beach Games 2025 live streaming on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel. KIBG 2025: Senior Official Arun T Reacts As Diu Hosts First Khelo India Beach Games, Says ‘A New Chapter in Khelo India’.

Khelo India Beach Games 2025 Medal Tally

Rank State/Union Territory Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 0 1 4 2 Manipur 2 1 1 4 3 Maharashtra 1 2 3 6 4 Delhi 1 0 0 1 4 Punjab 1 0 0 1 6 Madhya Pradesh 0 2 1 3 7 Nagaland 0 1 3 4 7 Odisha 0 1 3 4 9 West Bengal 0 1 0 1 10 Assam 0 0 1 1 10 Jammu and Kashmir 0 0 1 1 10 Karnataka 0 0 1 1 10 Sikkim 0 0 1 1

The first-ever Beach Games in India were held in Diu last year, which saw Madhya Pradesh emerge as the winners, with seven gold medals and a total haul of 18 medals. After the Khelo India Winter Games and Khelo India Youth Games, the Khelo India Beach Games 2025 is the third Khelo India event of the year and it promises to be a fascinating one.

