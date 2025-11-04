Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on their World Cup victory, passing a proposal to recognise their achievement.

In the meeting, it was decided that three players in the Indian women's cricket team from Maharashtra, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Radha Yadav, will be given a cash reward by the Maharashtra government.

Also Read | Women's World Cup 2025: Ram Charan Congratulates Team India, Calls It 'A Phenomenal Achievement That Will Inspire Countless Young Girls'.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, praised the Indian team for this great success.

On Sunday at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India trounced South Africa with a 52-run win to lift the first Women's World Cup trophy in front of a jam-packed crowd. With the tag of World Champions, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will arrive in New Delhi in the evening and will meet PM Modi on Wednesday.

Also Read | ICC ODI World Cup 2025 Champions India Women's Cricket Team Set To Depart for New Delhi To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the pulsating final on Sunday, India posted a daunting total of 298/7 on the board, courtesy of Shafali Verma's blistering 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's fiery run-a-ball 58.

In reply, skipper Laura Wolvaardt singlehandedly led the fight with a rollicking 101(98) while the rest of her compatriots crumbled against India's spin attack. Player of the Tournament, Deepti Sharma, delivered the final blow, and India experienced a wave of euphoria.

India took a victory lap inside the stadium to prolong the moment of jubilation. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj joined in the victory celebrations and lifted the coveted title with teary eyes. Former India men's captain Rohit Sharma, who was present at the stadium with his family, was visibly overwhelmed with emotions.

The Indian women's team is also set to leave for the national capital from Mumbai on Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after lifting the maiden Women's World Cup title. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)