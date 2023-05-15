Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], May 15 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a scintillating show in all departments and registered a mammoth 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

Praising RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for his match-winning fifty against a quality Rajasthan Royals bowling attack, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh claimed the win reflected RCB and Maxwell's character.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "This is the victory of RCB and Maxwell's character. It was a very important match and Maxwell took advantage of the freedom (he's getting at RCB) and played an excellent innings. Maxwell respected Chahal's good bowling and hit fours and sixes on the bowlers who were bowling loose. He played according to the need of the team and for any player, nothing is more important than this. You must not forget that you are playing a team game, not an individual match, and you must always keep the needs of the team in mind. Maxwell did exactly that and his innings deserves to be praised."

Later, Kolkata Knight Riders blanked Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and spoiled the CSK fans' party in the last home game of the MS Dhoni-led side in the league stages. The loss also stalled CSK's playoffs qualification chances as they'll now have to win their final game against DC to book a berth for the knockout stages.

However, while taking the lap around their Anbuden after their final home game in IPL 2023, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took Dhoni's autograph on his shirt. It was a moment to behold for all cricket fans and it even triggered the debate if MSD has hinted about his IPL future.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes the four-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni has given enough hints that it will be his last season as a player.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Kaif said, "I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year."

Speaking about the surreal moment of MSD signing an autograph on Gavaskar's shirt, Kaif said on Cricket Live, "We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni." (ANI)

