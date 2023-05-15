Gujarat Titans will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Monday, May 15. With the business end of the season already turning out to be an interesting one, Gujarat Titans will be on the lookout for a victory, which will guarantee them a top-two finish for the second consecutive time. However, they would ditch the traditional dark blue jersey for this game and instead wear lavender-coloured kits as they take the field today. But why will Gujarat Titans players and staff wear the lavender-coloured kit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 62 of IPL 2023? IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Are Facing a Batting Conundrum at Number Three, Says Irfan Pathan.

Gujarat Titans will wear these new kits for this game for a noble cause. It is to show support towards the fight against cancer. Cancer, as most of us may know, is a deadly disease and which has claimed the lives of so many people across different age groups. By wearing these jerseys, Gujarat Titans would hope to raise awareness of this cause. Franchise's skipper Hardik Pandya, while commenting on this noble cause, stated, " Cancer is a battle fought by millions in India and across the globe, and as a team, we feel responsible towards raising awareness about this deadly disease." The colour lavender has been chosen as it is a symbol of all kinds of cancer. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

He also added, "Wearing lavender jerseys is our way of showing solidarity with cancer patients, survivors, and their families. We hope our actions will inspire others to take preventive measures and support those who are fighting this battle." If there is an increase in awareness about the disease, then chances are that it can be detected early and treated, which reduces the risk of death. However, this is not the first time a team in the IPL has taken up such an initiative. Earlier in 2015, Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) had also worn a lavender-coloured jersey in an IPL match against Punjab.

Gujarat Titans are placed at the top of the points table and a win today against Sunrisers Hyderabad will make them the first team to official qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2023 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).