Navi Mumbai, Apr 17 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday with a toe injury, is doing better and should be back soon, the team's opener Shikhar Dhawan said.

Agarwal injured his toe in training and in his absence, Dhawan led the side against SRH, which they lost by seven wickets.

"Mayank is better and he should be ready to be back," Dhawan told the host broadcasters in the post-match ceremony.

Liam Livingstone struck a brisk fifty after an early collapse but Sunrisers Hyderabad lost four wickets in the final over to be bundled out for a below-par 151.

"We were 30-40 runs short and lost too many early wickets which put us behind the game. The early wickets meant we had to hold wickets and that's where we had to mould our game. There was a middle order recovery but the early wickets cost us," Dhawan said.

Rising pacer Umran Malik produced a rare four-wicket maiden en route to his match-winning 4/28 and their South African batter Aiden Markram was all praise for the young bowler.

"He's been on fire, it's great to have in our armoury. Thankfully, I don't have to face him in the middle," Markram said.

"He's growing from game to game. Credit to his attitude, the work that he's doing with Dale Steyn, he gives his 125 per cent, also asks very good questions. I've got no doubt he will do well going forward."

Punjab Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 20.

