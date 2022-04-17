Umran Malik is surely having a dream run in IPL 2022 so far. The young tearaway pacer, who can consistently clock 150 kph and above, just demonstrated how pace can be so effective in the shortest version of the game as his figures of 4/28 laid the foundation for Sunrisers Hyderabad to bring up their fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2022, beating Punjab Kings by seven wickets. Despite losing three wickets, Aiden Markram (41*) and Nicholas Pooran (35*) ensured that Sunrisers chased down the runs to move to the fourth spot on the IPL 2022 points table. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

After showing glimpses of good form in the last game, Malik was unstoppable against Punjab and the 20th over bowled by him turned out to be a three-wicket maiden. His effort ensured that Punjab Kings could not get anything more than 151 on the board, despite Liam Livingstone's eye-catching half-century. The Englishman looked to be batting in a different league altogether as compared to his teammates as he scored his third half-century of the season, ending with 60 runs off 33 balls. Punjab were hit with a blow when skipper Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the match due to an injury. His absence did not help as his side lost early wickets and were reduced to 61/4 at one stage.

But Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan joined forces to put together 71 runs together, which steadied the ship for Punjab Kings. But Punjab's efforts ended as soon as these two were sent back. They lost the last five wickets with no runs on the board, owing to Malik's seething pace and a triple-wicket maiden to shut out the innings. Shashi Tharoor Lauds Umran Malik, Calls for Him To Be Included in India’s Squad for the Test Against England

Here are some stat highlights of the game:

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed 150 IPL wickets

#Liam Livingstone scored his 3rd IPL fifty

#Umran Malik became the third bowler after Irfan Pathan and Jaydev Unadkat to not concede any run in the 20th over of the innings. Lasith Malinga also achieved such a feat but his over had one leg bye and four byes

#Malik's maiden over was the 300th in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to continue their good form in IPL 2022 when they next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 23. Punjab Kings on the other hand, will plan on bouncing back hard and strong when they take on Delhi Capitals on April 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2022 08:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).