Mumbai, Sep 1 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has extended the last date for submission of applications for the position of senior men's team coach and selectors to September 5.

Earlier, the submission of applications from interested candidates was till August 29, but it was decided to extend the last date after an informal meeting between MCA's newly-appointed Cricket Improvement Committee and Apex Council members on Monday.

According to a source in the MCA, the association was forced to extend the last date as it had received only four, five applications for the post of senior men's coach till date.

Among others, former Mumbai wicket-keeper Sulakshan Kulkarni has applied for the job.

Even former India pacer Salil Ankola and Amit Pagnis are known to be in the fray for the high-profile job.

