After a turbulent first couple of days in UAE, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally had some relief after all players and support-staff tested negative for COVID-19 in tests carried out on Monday. CSK, who were supposed to begin their pre-season camp for IPL 2020 on August 28, were left confused and in disarray after two players, Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, tested positive for the virus. A total of 13 members of the CSK camp had tested positive. And that added to Suresh Raina’s sudden departure from the CSK camp in UAE and his decision to return to India left the team in a mess. Team CSK Key Players for IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for From Chennai Super Kings.

The franchise couldn’t even share a statement regarding the positive results as well as Raina’s sudden departure from the bio-bubble in UAE just weeks before the start of the Indian Premier League season 13. But according to a report from the Times of India, the three-time IPL champions finally have some good news. All the players and support staff of CSK tested negative from tests conducted on Monday. The team, it was reported will undergo another test on September 3 (Thursday). CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

If all members once again clear that test and reports show negative results then CSK can begin their pre-season camp from September 5 (Saturday). The report also states that Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad will, however, remain in quarantine and will not be allowed to take the field before September 12.

Raina, meanwhile, finally broke his silence on the robbery attack on his relatives in the Pathankot district of Punjab. Raina’s uncle and family were attacked by robbers on the intervening midnight of August 19 and 20. His uncle was murdered at the scene while the other family members were left with grave injuries. One of Raina’s cousins succumbed to the injury and sadly passed away on Monday night after battling with his life for the last couple of days.

Raina, in a heart-breaking series of tweets, informed his fans about the attack and also requested the Punjab police to take immediate action against the ‘criminals’ involved in the robbery and bring them to justice.

CSK also had another set of good news as their South African contingent Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi reached UAE on Tuesday. The Protea duo will now be in quarantine before they can join the rest of the squad for the pre-season camp. Harbhajan Singh has still not travelled to UAE and has delayed his plans.

