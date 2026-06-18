Sports News | Mexico City Police Detain Man for Attempting to Sell FIFA World Cup Accreditation

Mexico City [Mexico], June 18 (ANI): Mexico City police on Wednesday (local time) arrested a man for allegedly trying to rent out his official FIFA World Cup accreditation on social media to provide unauthorised access to stadium areas, local authorities said, according to Reuters.

According to the city's Citizen Security Secretariat, the 24-year-old suspect was detained near the Azteca Stadium after he attempted to reactivate his credential, the report added.

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Authorities said a legal representative of World Cup organisers alerted police after noticing the online posts advertising the alleged offer. However, the fee the suspect was reportedly seeking was not disclosed.

Mexico City is set to host multiple matches during the expanded 48-team tournament, including group-stage fixtures involving the host nation, Mexico. Later on Wednesday, World Cup debutants Uzbekistan are scheduled to face Colombia in a Group K clash in the capital.

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The accused, who has not been identified, has been handed over to the public prosecutor's office, which will decide his legal status, the statement added, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez helped Mexico start their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over South Africa in front of an enthusiastic crowd at their home venue of the iconic Estadio Azteca on June 12 (as per Indian Standard Time).

The match was highly intense, with three red cards shown. This is their 22nd successive win across all competitions against African teams, with their last loss dating back to the same opposition back in the 2005 Gold Cup. This was the 20th WC match at the iconic Azteca, more than any stadium in the tournament's history, as per ESPN. Mexico continues their undefeated run at the venue.

The match started with nerves from both sides, with every South African player making their World Cup debut. South Africa looked confident, and Ronwen Williams, the goalkeeper, was making some risky passes. In the fifth minute, there was a chance for Mexico's Raul Jimenez, but the goalie made a great save.In the ninth minute, Julian Quinones produced magic for Mexico with the first goal of the tournament. After a pass from Williams, Sithole lost possession to Erik Lira, and the ball went to Julian, who fired it past the goalie's leg from the edge of the box, the earliest ever WC goal since Philipp Lahm's goal for Germany at the 2006 tournament vs Costa Rica (six minutes), as per Sky Sports.

In the 20th minute, Quinones took another aim from 25 yards, but could not convert it into a goal. Brian Gutierrez got a chance in the 30th minute, but his shot was blocked, and Williams pulled out another save five minutes later. Lyle Foster got a chance to score for South Africa, but his header did not work.

Quinones and Jimenez made chances for Mexico, putting more pressure on South Africa, with the former's shot hitting the goalpost.

Heading into half-time, SA was down 1-0 against a strong-looking home side, making the best out of their home advantage, with ball possession hitting over 57 per cent, 10 shots and 11 touches within the opposition box.

In the 50th minute, Sithole, who had earlier lost possession in the first half, was given a red card after he committed a foul on Gutierrez, just outside the box. While Mexico did not get a penalty kick, South Africa was now one man down.

Both sides made a couple of substitutions in the second half, with Gilberto Mora, the youngest player in this WC at the age of 17, coming in for Gutierrez. In the 67th minute, the 35-year-old Jimenez finally found the net for the hosts, a header that went into the net like a bullet.

A touch from Quinones, which found Alvarado, went to Jimenez, playing his fourth World Cup, and he wasted no time in firing it past Williams. Jimenez went down in the box, making contact with Sibisi.

The Mexican asked for a penalty, but despite a shoulder and chest contact, the outcome was a yellow card for South Africa. Quinones finally was off the field in the 79th minute, making way for Vega.

In the 83rd minute, South Africa received their second red card, with Zwane being sent off, reducing South Africa's field strength to nine. Also, in the stoppage time, Mexico also received a red card, the third red card of the match, but it did not matter as the hosts walked away with their full set of points, having delighted their home crowd. (ANI)

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