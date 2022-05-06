Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Invited to bat, Mumbai Indians posted 177 for 6 in their Indian Premier League match against Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively.

For the Titans, Rashid Khan took two wickets for 24 runs while Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Pradeep Sangwan got one each.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 177 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 45, Rohit Sharma 43, Tim David 44 not out; Rashid Khan 2/24).

