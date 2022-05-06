Inter Milan will look to keep up with leaders AC Milan when they take on Empoli in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on May 06, 2022 (Friday) as the teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 liv streaming details can scroll down below. Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Reportedly Show Interest in Signing Lautaro Martinez From Inter Milan.

A shock defeat to Bologna saw Inter Milan lose ground on city rivals AC Milan in the race for the Serie A title. The defending champions are two points behind in the table and can move temporarily to the top with a win. Meanwhile, Empoli are set to avoid relegation this season and will be able to confirm their status in Italy's top-flight for the next season with a positive result in this fixture.

When is Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan vs Empoli match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The game will be held on May 06, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:315 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Empoli match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India. Vh1 or MTV channels are likely to telecast the game.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Empoli, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Empoli match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

