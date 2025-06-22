Akron (USA), Jun 22 (AP) Miguel Angel Jimenez shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Steven Alker in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third major of the year on the PGA Tour Champions.

Seeking his four victory of the year, Jimenez played a five-hole stretch in the middle of the round at Firestone South in 4 under, making birdies on Nos. 7-8 and 10-11. The 61-year-old Spanish star dropped a stroke on the par-3 12th, then parred the final six holes.

Alker, tied for the second-round lead, had a 67 to match Jimenez at 8-under 202.

Jimenez won the Trophy Hassan II in February in Morocco, the Hoag Classic in March in Newport Beach, California, and the Principal Charity Classic in a playoff three weeks ago in Des Moines, Iowa. He has 16 career victories on the 50-and-over tour.

Alker birdied the par-4 17th to pull even with Jimenez, then made a 5-footer for par on the par-4 18th after missing the green long and left. The 53-year-old from New Zealand won the Cologuard Classic in March in Tucson, Arizona for his ninth Champions title.

Michael Wright (66) and Freddie Jacobson (67) were tied for third at 6 under. Richard Green (67) was 5 under.

The winner will get a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year.

Firestone South previously hosted the World Series of Golf and then a World Golf Championship. It's a strong test for players who next go to the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado.

Angel Cabrera, who already has won two majors this year at the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, was 2 over after a 73. (AP) AM

