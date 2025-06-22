India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Day three in Test cricket is often described as the moving day and same can be expected in the India vs England first Test which enters day three. At stumps on day two, England were 209/3 with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 100 and Harry Brook yet to open his account. Jasprit Bumrah picked the all three England wickets to fall on day two after India were bowled out for 471. Meanwhile, for IND vs ENG free live streaming online and TV channel live telecast details you can scroll down. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps: Ollie Pope’s Unbeaten Century and Ben Duckett’s Fifty Help England Fightback in Team India’s Response of 471 Runs.

Rishabh Pant joined Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill to score a century in the India’s first innings. Pant scored 134 while Gill was dismissed for 147. Josh Tongue and Ben Stoked scalped four wickets each for England.

The home side’s response began on a jittery note with Bumrah removing Zak Crawley in the opening over. Ben Duckett and Pope then added 122 runs for the second wicket. Bumrah then accounted for Duckett who made 62. Pope was then involved in another good partnership with Joe Root as duo added 79 runs for the third wicket. Bumrah once again struck to remove Root few overs before the stumps.

India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Match Details

Match India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3 Date Sunday, June 22 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Headingley, Leeds Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team 1st Test 2025 Day 3 will be played on Sunday, June 22, at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Rishabh Pant Overtakes Rohit Sharma to Become India's Top Six-hitter in ICC World Test Championship History, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live telecast viewing options be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For India vs England online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 1st Test 2025 Day 3 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period of time.

