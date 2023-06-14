New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) in the recent meeting approved the foreign training camp for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Mirabai Chanu and Bindyarani Devi's proposal to train in St. Louis, USA, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

The Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalists would be training at St. Louis's SQUAT University under Aron Horschig and working on their rehabilitation and strength training process ahead of the upcoming Asian Games, according to the release by MYAS.

Also Read | WFI Elections on July 6, Results on Same Day, Announces Returning Officer.

During their 65 days foreign training camp, the duo will be accompanied by Indian Chief Coach Vijay Sharma and their physiotherapist Tesneem Zayyad.

The government will cover their Air travel expenses, boarding and lodging cost, medical insurance, local transportation cost, gym expenses and doctor's consultation cost among other expenses. (ANI)

Also Read | Ankush Wins Gold in U-17 Asian Wrestling Championships As India Finishes With Seven Medals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)