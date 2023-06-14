New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) The much-awaited elections for the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will be held on July 6, returning officer retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal Kumar announced in a notification issued on Tuesday. The announcement comes a day after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed retired high court judge Mahesh Mittal as the returning officer. Earlier, the IOA had suggested July 4 as the polling date. However, the RO on Tuesday announced the new date. WFI Elections to Be Held on July 4, IOA Appoints Retired Judge Mahesh Mittal As Returning Officer. Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat Says Government Is Trying To Protect WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"Whereas, the undersigned has been appointed as the Returning Officer by the Indian Olympic Association vide its letter No. IOA/I-28/2023/1350 dated 12th June 2023 for the purpose of conducting the election of the Executive Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which is an affiliate member of the Indian Olympic Association(IOA)," the notification read.

"Whereas, name of the posts and the number thereof that is to be filled is as under:- President (01), Sr. Vice President (01), Vice President (04), Secretary General (01), Treasurer (01), Joint Secretary (02), Executive Member (05)," it said.

"Issue of Notice for election and calling names of authorised representatives for constituting electoral college will be 13/06/2023 while the last date for receiving the names of the electoral college will be 19/06/2023," the notice said.

"Preparation and display of the Electoral College and circulation to affiliates and publishing the same on the website of IOA/WFI will be on 22/06/2023 while nominations for elections in Form 2 to be submitted to the Returning Officer in person from 23/06/2023 to 25/06/2023 11.00 AM till 5.00 PM." WFI Elections to Be Held on July 4, IOA Appoints Retired Judge Mahesh Mittal As Returning Officer.

"Preparation and display of the nominations received by Returning Officer in Form 3 27/06/2023 By 1.00 PM, Scrutiny of nomination papers by Returning Officer 28/06/2023 By 11.00 AM, Preparation and display of the list of validly nominated candidates after scrutiny of nominations 28/06/2023 By 2.00 PM, Submission of notice for withdrawal of candidatures in Form 5 From 28.06.2023 to 01.07.2023 Till 5.00 PM, Preparation and display of Final list of contesting candidates in Form 6 02.07.2023 By 11.00 AM, Polling (during Special General Body Meeting), if necessary 06/07/2023 From 11.00 AM to 1.20 PM, Counting of votes 06/07/2023 From 1.30 PM onwards, Declaration of results after counting of votes 06/07/2023 After counting of votes is over," the notification further read.

"Whereas the last date of receiving two nominations from each State/UT for constituting the electoral college has been fixed as 5.00 p.m of 19th June 2023, all the recognised Wrestling Federations of the states/UTs under the ratified constitution of the W.F.I and the guidelines of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Govt. of India are hereby called upon to nominate two (2) persons each of the respective associations who are the members of the executive body of such State/UT Units, for the purpose of constituting the electoral college for the ensuing general election to elect members of the Executing Committee," it said.

"The nominations must be sent in the prescribed format enclosed with the notification under the signature and seal of the respective Federations by the President and the General Secretary, but not later than 5.00 p.m of the 19.6.2023. Any submissions made after the expiry of the said date and timeline shall not be considered valid for the above elections."

"The nominations of the representatives must be submitted by email to the undersigned on the email address rowfielections@gmail.com. Such nominations shall adhere to the stipulations of relevant provisions of the ratified constitution of the W.F.I. and the Model Guidelines, 2011 issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Govt. of India," it added.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, has completed three tenures (12 years) in office in March this year.

