New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) in association with the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled has announced former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif as the Brand Ambassador of the 6th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2023-24 also known as Nagesh Trophy.

As a brand and goodwill ambassador, Kaif aims to bat for the cause of Blind Cricket in India and highlight the unwavering strength shown by the visually impaired players.

This association between Mohammad Kaif and the Nagesh Trophy is a momentous step towards promoting inclusivity and highlighting the achievements of visually impaired cricketers in India, as per a press release from CABI.

The Nagesh Trophy will be held from November 23, 2023, to January 30, 2024. The league stage will be played till December 29, 2023. CABI will hold the Super 8 stage Matches at Nagpur, Maharashtra in January 2024.

Kaif, speaking on the occasion, expressed his excitement, saying "I am honoured and delighted to be associated with Nagesh Trophy. Cricket for the Blind is an inspiring thought and the players' dedication and talent deserve recognition and I support Cricket for the Blind. I look forward to contributing to the growth of cricket for the blind in India and wish to be part of their incredible journey."

Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) Dr Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar said, "Nagesh Trophy is the time to celebrate the cricketing talents of the visually impaired and I am sure the 6th edition will help us to identify the new talent to nurture them to be cricketers who will bring laurels to mother India in the future. I place on record the continuous support that we have received in celebrating the talents of our cricketers over the years."

The Chairman of the Nagesh Trophy, Yogesh Taneja said "I am happy to inform that Nagesh Trophy is held in different parts of India to promote cricket for the blind in smaller cities. This shows the commitment of CABI in promoting Cricket which will help all of us to build an inclusive society through Cricket for the Blind."

The league matches of the 6th edition of the Nagesh Trophy will be played across 7 venues namely, Jammu, Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Kochi (Kerala), Chandigarh, Tripura, and Kota (Rajasthan). A total of 28 Teams (State /UTs and an Indian Railways team which is represented by the Visually Impaired working in Railways) will play in the T20 format Tournament.

28 teams are divided based on the last year's ranking into 6 groups. The first 4 groups have 5 teams each and the last 2 teams have 4 teams each.

The 5th edition had the joint winners (Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka) due to the rain. Odisha has won the Nationals once while Andhra Pradesh has emerged victorious in the finals of the tournament 3 times.

Group A: Group A brings together teams from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Group B: Group B brings together teams from various parts of the country, including Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Pondicherry, and Uttarakhand.

Group C: In Group C, the stage is set for a competitive showdown as Odisha, Jharkhand, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar face off.

Group D: Group D is a collection of teams, featuring Gujarat, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

Group E: Jammu & Kashmir, Railway, Punjab, and Goa will compete against each other in Group E.

Group F: Group F comprises teams from the northeastern and central regions of India. Manipur, Assam, Tripura, and Chhattisgarh will showcase their athletic prowess.

Nagesh Trophy was launched in memory of SP Nagesh, Founder President, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Founder Trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. The launch of the tournament brought together the entire blind cricket community into one huge platform, by creating a milestone in blind cricket history. (ANI)

