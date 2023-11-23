IND vs AUS 1st T20I DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India and Australia take on each other in the first of the five-match T20I series. Apparently, spme of the top stars from both the sides are resting due to the recently finished ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, if you are searching for IND vs AUS T20I match DD sports live streaming details, scroll down below for more information. Sports18 are the official broadcasters of India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 but will IND vs AUS T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Continue reading to find out. Sports18 Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of India vs Australia 2023 T20I Series on DTH?

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the home side in absence of Hardik Pandya while Matthew Wade has been given responsibility to lead the Australian team. Skipper Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are the only two players from India's World Cup squad who are part of the team. Australia, on the other hand, have the services of World Cup-players like Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa. India vs Australia, 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

Is IND vs AUS World Cup 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Viacom18's Sports18 holds the broadcast rights of India vs Australia T20I series. However, the IND vs AUS T20 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AUS live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc.

IND vs AUS World Cup 1st T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Australia 1st T20I 2023 live commentary will be available on radio on AIR (All India Radio) Rainbow 103 FM. AIR or Akashvani won't be provide live radio commentary of IND vs AUS T20 match on YouTube.

