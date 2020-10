Abu Dhabi, Oct 25 (PTI) Mumbai Indians made 195 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 195 for 5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 60 not out off 21 balls; Jofra Archer 2/31, Shreyas Gopal 2/30).

