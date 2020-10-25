Six-Time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton created history on Sunday (October 25, 2020). The 35-year-old broke Michael Schumacher's all-time Formula One win record after a dominating win at the Portuguese Grand Prix. This victory was Hamilton's 92nd F1 career win, going past the record of 91 wins set by the German legend. The Brit also leads the World Driver's Championship Standings with 256 points.

Lewis Hamilton began the main race in pole position but lost his lead in the opening lap, reclaiming it back in the 20th. The British driver held off the other drivers to further extend his lead at the top of the driver's championship. His Mercedes team-mate Valeri Bottas finished second with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen taking the third spot.

The British F1 driver levelled the Michael Schumacher's record at the Eifel Grand Prix earlier this month. This was Lewis Hamilton's his eighth win of the season from just 12 races in 2020. Only five races are left in the coronavirus affected campaign.

Lewis Hamilton will also be looking to level another Michel Schumacher's record of becoming the world champion seven times. And the British drivers looks all set to match it come the end of the season. It was the seventh race this year that Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen have made up the top three.

