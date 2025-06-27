Sports News | Neeraj Chopra Responds to Fan's Plea with All-expense Paid Trip for Inaugural NC Classic

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. On Wednesday, a fan expressed his wish to watch the inaugural NC Classic event, and Rs 2000 to cover his expenses. To his delight, the man on Friday received an all-expense paid trip to the tournament in Bengaluru from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

Agency News PTI| Jun 27, 2025 07:14 PM IST
    New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) On Wednesday, a fan expressed his wish to watch the inaugural NC Classic event, and Rs 2000 to cover his expenses. To his delight, the man on Friday received an all-expense paid trip to the tournament in Bengaluru from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

    Chopra surprised the fan by offering him a full VVIP experience, including accommodation, for the event scheduled for July 5.

    Ranjith Kumar Ravichandran, a javelin enthusiast from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, had responded to a tweet on social media, expressing his wish to attend the tournament named after the two-time Olympic medallist from India.

    He took to X and wrote: "If anyone sponsors me 2000 rupees, I can go to watch this from Coimbatore."

    Moved by the post, the modest Chopra took it upon himself to fund the fan's trip to watch the event.

    "Hi, Ranjith. You've got a full VVIP experience waiting for you in Bengaluru because your trip to the nc_classic is on me! And thanks to RadissonHotels, you'll be staying about 90 metres away from me. See you soon," Chopra answered the fan's plea.

    Initially scheduled for May 24, the event was deferred due to the India-Pakistan conflict.

    Organised by double Olympic medallist Chopra in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event will feature a world-class field comprising seven top international throwers and five Indian athletes, including Chopra himself.

    The event, which carries World Athletics gold level status, will be held at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

    A stellar line-up features elite javelin throwers, including Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Chopra, Thomas Rohler, and Anderson Peters among others.

    Chopra, who recently breached the 90m barrier, is coming off a victory at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025, where he won the javelin throw title with a best effort of 85.29 metres.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

