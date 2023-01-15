Newcastle, Jan 15 (AP) Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute goal to earn Newcastle a 1-0 win in the Premier League over Fulham, whose striker Aleksandar Mitrovic had a goal ruled out against his former club for a double touch while taking a penalty on Sunday.

Isak, who came on as a second-half substitute, tapped in from close range after strike partner Callum Wilson poked the ball across the face of goal after his initial header was blocked by a Fulham defender.

Newcastle moved back into third place, above Manchester United on goal difference and a point behind second-place Manchester City.

In the 69th minute, Mitrovic slipped as he struck his penalty, kicking the ball against his standing foot and into the net. The Serbia international wheeled away in celebration but the referee gave a foul and a free kick against Mitrovic, who was at Newcastle from 2015-18.

Mitrovic has previously had penalties saved against Wolverhampton and Southampton this season.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes walked off in tears after the halftime whistle, having played with an injury for some of the first half. He didn't play the second half.

Fellow Brazilian Joelinton played the whole game for Newcastle three days after his midweek arrest for alleged drunk-driving. (AP)

