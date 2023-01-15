Lionel Messi will again be in the spotlight as PSG travels to Roazhon Park to take on Rennes in Ligue 1. The French giants had suffered a setback against Lens, losing the away game but returned to winning ways against Angers. What was a bigger positive for them was the fact that Messi, who played his first game since guiding Argentina to the FIFA World Cup win, found his name on the scoresheet as his strike eventually turned out to be the decisive goal in the game. Fans might be wondering if Messi will be in action when PSG face Rennes in Ligue 1 and in this article, we will talk about that. Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

PSG will have the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe return to the team after they missed out on the home match against Angers. Christophe Galtier will have a full-strength team at his disposal as he seeks a win in this contest, which would give PSG a 10-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 points table, with second-placed Lens having 44 points.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in Rennes vs PSG, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Fans would be excited to know that Messi will likely be involved in the PSG starting XI for this match. The Argentina star was named in the matchday squad to travel to Rennes for this match. As a matter of fact, Christophe Galtier would have all three of his star forwards available for this match. Lionel Messi Does a Namaste, Bats for ‘Education For All’ Initiative As BYJU’s Global Brand Ambassador (View Instagram Post).

PSG's Matchday Squad vs Rennes:

🆗 Le groupe parisien pour le déplacement à Rennes 🔜 #SRFCPSG — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) January 14, 2023

— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 10, 2023

Messi would hope to continue from where he left off in the last game. The Argentina star has eight goals so far in this season of Ligue 1 and would be more than willing to add to that tally. Apart from his eight goals, he has 10 assists as well to his name.

