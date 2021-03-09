New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) North Zone emerged as the overall champions while Central Zone finished runner-up at the second ODI National Zone Cricket Championship League for the deaf here.

The five-day tournament, conducted by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) at the MCG 2 & 3, Ghevra Cricket Ground, Kanjhwala here from March 1-5, showcased immense cricketing talent across all the five zones in India.

Manjeet Singh and Virender Singh from North Zone took home man of the series and best bowler awards respectively, while Tanmay Tiwari from Central Zone was named as the best batsman.

The tournament assumes significance as the performance of the players in the event may secure them a spot in the team for the Deaf ICC World Cup 2022.

The selection process and the squad for the ICC Deaf World Cup 2022 will take place in the coming months.

"I am glad to have been able to see such a fine end to an amazing enthusiastic week of cricket. I would like to congratulate North Zone and Central zone for emerging as the winner and runner-up in this prestigious tournament," IDCA president Sumit Jain said in a statement.

