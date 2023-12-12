Cuttack, Dec 12 (PTI) Siddhanth Gupta, Ayush Shetty anvd Harsheel Sani entered the second round of the men's singles event on the opening day of the 2023 Odisha Masters badminton tournament at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday.

Although the day mainly saw qualifier matches across categories, a selected few Round 1 contests took place in the men's singles category.

Siddhanth was up against Hemanth M Gowda, but the former easily beat his opponent 21-10 22-20 triumph.

Shetty, however, had to dug deep to beat Tharun Mannepalli 21-19 16-21 21-14.

Elsewhere, Dani faced off against Alap Mishra, which also witnessed three tight games before the latter sailed into Round 2 with an 18-21 21-17 21-15 win.

Also, Ravi Ravi saw off Abhishek Yeligar in straight games 21-11 21-14.

The day's final fixture saw Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar prevail over Arunesh Hari, comfortably securing a victory in straight games 21-16 21-11.

Vishal Vasudevan fell to Alwi Farhan of Indonesia after three hard-fought games, losing 10-21 21-9 16-21.

On the other hand, Harshit Aggarwal failed to progress into the next round after an injury forced him to retire against Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius 15-21 21-7 15-9.

