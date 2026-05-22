Pakistan Name Squad for PAK vs AUS 2026 ODI Series: Babar Azam, Haris Rauf Return; Mohammad Rizwan Dropped

Lahore [Pakistan], May 22: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named a 16-member squad for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia, scheduled from May 30 to June 4 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. According to the PCB website, Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named the captain, with Salman Ali Agha set to serve as vice-captain. Pakistan vs Australia Schedule: Get PAK vs AUS ODI Series 2026 Fixtures.

The squad also sees the return of key players, including Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Sufyan Moqim, who had missed the ODI series against Bangladesh in March.

Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir are the three uncapped players in the squad for the Australia ODIs. Australia Squads for Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Announced, U19WC 2026 Skipper Among Players Called Up.

Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain have all retained their spots after featuring in the Bangladesh series. Muhammad Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir have been named as the wicketkeeper-batters, with Usman Khan ruled out due to illness.

The 16-member squad will assemble in Islamabad later today and will train under the coaching staff from Saturday. The Australian time will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday. They will also take part in training sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are still recovering from injuries and were not included in the squad. PAK vs AUS 2026: Pakistan Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Injury vs Australia .

Notably, earlier this year, Pakistan hosted Australia for a three-match T20I series and completed a 3-0 sweep over the visitors.

Pakistan squad for Australia ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha, Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia tour of Pakistan schedule:

First ODI: May 30, Rawalpindi

Second ODI: June 2, Lahore

Third ODI: June 4, Lahore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)