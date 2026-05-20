Pakistan vs Australia Schedule: Get PAK vs AUS ODI Series 2026 Fixtures

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have already announced the schedule for Pakistan's upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia, scheduled to commence on 30 May 2026. The bilateral series marks Australia's first 50-over tour of Pakistan since 2022 and will see fixtures divided between Rawalpindi and Lahore. However, the hosts' preparations have suffered an immediate setback, with the PCB confirming that opening batsmen Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have both been ruled out due to injury. PAK vs AUS 2026: Pakistan Openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub Ruled Out Of ODI Series Due To Injury vs Australia.

The PAK vs AUS 2026 tour will officially get underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which plays host to the opening ODI on Saturday, 30 May. Following the curtain-raiser, both squads will travel to Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium for the remaining two fixtures on 2 June and 4 June respectively.

All three fixtures are scheduled to commence at 5:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local PKT), which will be day-night encounters. Following the conclusion of the series, the Australian squad is scheduled to depart immediately for a month-long white-ball tour of Bangladesh. Australia Squads for Pakistan, Bangladesh Tour Announced, U19WC 2026 Skipper Among Players Called Up.

PAK vs AUS ODI 2026 Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Start Time (IST) 1st ODI Saturday, 30 May 2026 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 5:00 PM 2nd ODI Tuesday, 2 June 2026 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5:00 PM 3rd ODI Thursday, 4 June 2026 Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5:00 PM

This series represents a vital rebuilding phase for a Pakistan side looking to bounce back from a recent 2–0 home Test series defeat against Bangladesh. Historically, Australia hold a dominant upper hand in 50-over encounters between the two nations, winning 71 out of their 111 total head-to-head matches.

Nevertheless, Pakistan can take confidence from Australia's last ODI tour to the country in 2022, where the hosts staged a dramatic comeback to secure a memorable 2–1 series victory.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).