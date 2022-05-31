Lahore [Pakistan], May 31 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced an 18-member women's squad for the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The same squad that featured in the recently concluded three-match T20I series at home against Sri Lanka has been selected for the tri-series in Ireland which features Australia as the third team, and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Also Read | AFC Seek New Host for Asian Cup 2023 a Week Before Start of Final Qualification Round.

It was Pakistan women's first T20I series sweep against Sri Lanka, and following their successful outing, the selectors have retained the same outfit for the two upcoming projects.

"Following a successful series against Sri Lanka, we have decided to retain the same winning combination. Not only senior cricketers in the side displayed great cricketing acumen also our youngsters were outstanding and have raised their hands whenever the team needed them to," said Asmavia Iqbal, the national women's team's chief selector in an official statement.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, French Open 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Men's Singles Quarterfinal Tennis Match in India?.

Pakistan's first T20I tri-series clash is against the reigning ICC Women's T20 World Cup champions, Australia. The series will commence on July 16 with the last match scheduled to be played on July 24, with all the matches to be held at the Bready Cricket Club.

Bismah Maroof's side will then shift their base to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, with their first fixture on July 29 against Barbados.

Pakistan women's Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza (wk), Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)