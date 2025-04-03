Dubai [UAE], April 3 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), announced the governing body of cricket in the continent on Thursday.

ACC on Thursday issued a statement announcing the same that he will be assuming the role with an immediate effect.

Also Read | Mohsin Naqvi Becomes New ACC President, PCB Chairman Succeeds Sri Lanka’s Supremo Shammi Silva.

"Mr. Mohsin Naqvi has assumed charge as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on 3rd April, 2025. His appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket," said the ACC's statement.

Speaking on being appointed as ACC president, Naqvi referred to Asia as the "heartbeat of world cricket."

Also Read | KKR 14/1 in 1.5 Overs | KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Pat Cummins Dismisses Quinton de Kock.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council. Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure."

Naqvi succeeds Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), Reflecting on thetransition, Silva shared his appreciation for the ACC community:

"It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfastcommitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's statureacross the region. I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC,under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones -- including securing thehighest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway eventsstructure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia. As I step down, Ihave full confidence that under Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue itsremarkable journey and thrive," said Silva. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)