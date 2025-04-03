Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in a repeat of last year's final. Both teams have had mixed campaigns in IPL 2025 so far and enter into the KKR vs SRH clash on the back of defeats. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. Ajinkya Rahane and his team had started their IPL 2025 campaign with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home but the defending champions bounced back remarkably well with a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals. But KKR were humiliated big time at the Wankhede Stadium in their last match by Mumbai Indians and they will be desperate for a win. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch KKR vs SRH Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad in contrast, had begun their IPL 2025 journey with a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals at home in what was a pretty high-scoring contest. That match, where Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order racked up a massive 286/6 made fans feel that this might just be their way if they play to their potential. But the following two matches have been pretty disappointing for the 2016 champions who have had losses against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

KKR, then led by Shreyas Iyer had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year to win what was a third title for the franchise. Can Sunrisers Hyderabad gain some redemption for that defeat or would the Kolkata Knight Riders return to winning ways in front of their home crowd?

KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide