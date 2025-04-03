Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi have joined forces and the two will look to make the most of the powerplay. KKR have had a poor start but a partnership betyween the two can change things.
OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad have struck again and Mohammed Shami has dismissed Sunil Narine. The left-hander got an edge as he attempted to carve that ball from the stumps and Heinrich Klaasen took a good catch. Both openers dismissed now and KKR are on the backfoot. Sunil Narine c Heinrich Klaasen b Mohammed Shami 7(7)
OUT! Sunrisers Hyderabad have drawn first blood with Pat Cummins dismissing Quinton de Kock! The short ball was not timed as well as placed nicely by the left-hander with Zeeshan Ansari taking the catch. KKR are rocked early. Quinton de Kock c Zeeshan Ansari b Pat Cummins 1(6)
Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock has started the innings for KKR on expected lines. Mohammed Shami has bowled a pretty decent opening over where he gave away just seven runs.
SRH Playing XI vs KKR: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari
KKR Playing XI vs SRH: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh
KKR have included Moeen Ali in place of Spencer Johnson for this match with the pitch likely to assist more spin bowling. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, have Kamindu Mendis with Travis Head likely being the impact player.
Pat Cummins has won the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live score updates. This is a repeat of the last year's final where Kolkata Knight Riders had come out on top. We will have the toss shortly!
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad meet in a repeat of last year's final. Both teams have had mixed campaigns in IPL 2025 so far and enter into the KKR vs SRH clash on the back of defeats. You can check the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match scorecard here. Ajinkya Rahane and his team had started their IPL 2025 campaign with a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home but the defending champions bounced back remarkably well with a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals. But KKR were humiliated big time at the Wankhede Stadium in their last match by Mumbai Indians and they will be desperate for a win.
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad in contrast, had begun their IPL 2025 journey with a thumping win over Rajasthan Royals at home in what was a pretty high-scoring contest. That match, where Sunrisers Hyderabad's batting order racked up a massive 286/6 made fans feel that this might just be their way if they play to their potential. But the following two matches have been pretty disappointing for the 2016 champions who have had losses against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.
KKR, then led by Shreyas Iyer had beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year to win what was a third title for the franchise. Can Sunrisers Hyderabad gain some redemption for that defeat or would the Kolkata Knight Riders return to winning ways in front of their home crowd?
KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide